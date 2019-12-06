The holiday season is rife with fun traditions like cookie exchanges, Christmas movie marathons and Secret Santa. When it comes to the latter, people have opinions (and also a lot of jokes). Just ask the funny Secret Santa participants on Twitter.
We’ve rounded up 45 tweets about Secret Santa. Enjoy!
I would never put myself back in the bowl if I drew my own name for secret Santa.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 30, 2015
That moment you pull a name for Secret Santa and realize it's somebody lame.— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) December 10, 2013
Nothing says “I love you” like diamonds. Nothing says “I drew you in a workplace Secret Santa” like Starbucks gift cards.— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) October 18, 2018
I’m such a Secret Santa that you won’t even know if I got you anything.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 23, 2016
when you're an adult, Secret Santa is online shopping drunk at 3am so you don't remember what you bought when it arrives four days later— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) December 3, 2017
When I was a kid I pretended my Barbies were Star Trek characters and at one point I made them draw names for Secret Santa. #StarTrek50— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) September 8, 2016
A colleague has just been fired from work and someone else put their hand up and asked how it would affect the Secret Santa— g0_f1sh (@g0_f1sh) December 12, 2018
*first day as Secret Santa— The Alex Nevil, Part Time Human (@TheAlexNevil) December 17, 2018
“This makes no sense—I know it’s me.”
no one wants to do secret santa with me and i assume it’s because they know i’m too good at it and they’ll just feel bad. that’s what i choose to believe.— Scaachi (@Scaachi) November 8, 2019
I'm pretty sure the woman who asked for a gift receipt with her package of gum would be the worst Secret Santa ever.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) December 12, 2014
Secret Santa is infinitely harder when your gift recipient is a dermatologist. There’s no way I’m passing muster with a scented soap or lotion this year— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 13, 2018
I'm sorry, I thought that a Secret Santa's job is to share all the secrets they know about the person with everyone in the office.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) November 18, 2014
Sorry I got you 28 packages of baby carrots as your Secret Santa gift but there was a sale and it was within our spending limit.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) December 3, 2014
The three possible reactions to pulling a name out for Secret Santa:— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) November 29, 2016
1. "Oh god no"
2. Oh, okay"
3. "Who?"
HR said I can't complain publicly about my secret Santa gift. They ruin every holiday.— Luwanda (@LuwandaJenkins) December 23, 2015
Santa is only Santa because he drew absolutely every child in the world's name in a round of Secret Santa.— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) December 8, 2015
Secret Santa is just a regular Santa who's embarrassed to be seen with you— Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) December 9, 2013
Do I want to play Secret Santa this year? You mean do I have gifts I want to re-wrap and get rid of? HELL YEAH.— Atsuko Okatsuka (@AtsukoComedy) November 28, 2017
My son’s class drew names for Secret Santa and he got his own name, but didn’t tell anyone. Now he says he’s both giving and getting the gift of “not participating.”— Wendi Aarons (@WendiAarons) December 12, 2018
coworker: what's yr secret santa gift— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) December 19, 2016
me: amy said she loves moose so—
cw: ya she loves hair mousse
m: *waves away man leading in a moose*
"Lets do secret santa"— Charles (@charles_ayena) December 7, 2016
Me: pic.twitter.com/MIqsxORSW4
Attempting to look anything but quite saddened after opening your Secret Santa present— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) December 10, 2014
Secret service:— Gina (@ginadivittorio) December 19, 2018
-boring
-not very secret
-has failed at least 4 times
-wears sunglasses indoors
Secret Santa:
-fun
-top secret
-keeps the candle industry in business
-absolutely lights up the office gossip scene
Secret Santa gifts are supposed to be anonymous so the recipient shouldn't be able to tell it came from YOUR house.— Abbi Thanksgiving Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) September 8, 2011
Me: Here's your Secret Santa gift.— Eyal (@EyalTweet) October 29, 2019
*CW opens gift. Snake bites her*
Me: Australian Death Adder. Guess who's not gonna steal my pens again.
[secret Santa]— David Hughes (@david8hughes) December 12, 2015
Boss [reads gift tag tied to dead raccoon]: this is for 'that fucker Carl'. Probably from Dave
Me [nodding aggressively]: yup
Me: Maybe I should participate in this year's Secret Santa at work. I can spare the $20.— professor x is a baldheaded scallywag (@Steph_I_Will) November 25, 2016
$20: pic.twitter.com/F6ryBnOV9m
If this was a TRUE Secret Santa exchange then the guy with nothing in his hands wouldn't be glaring at me.— Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) December 8, 2012
Secret Santa Tip: Buy your person a Nintendo Mini Classic. Spend the entire night talking about how you wanted a Nintendo Mini Classic but they were all sold out. When they open it, stare in awe and whisper “no way.” Storm out.— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) December 20, 2017
Secret Santa was NOT what I thought it was and now I don't have any friends— Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) December 10, 2015
Can’t believe I was bitching about my Secret santa for getting me a shit present TO MY SECRET SANTA 🤦🏼♀️— Alex T (@alexltalbot) December 24, 2017
"The PTA needs help with Secret Santa this ye..."— Sarah del Rio (@sarahdelri0) December 9, 2014
*instantly deletes email
I know the person I picked for Secret Santa hates beef jerky, so I bought her beef jerky knowing she'll just give it to me.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) December 23, 2015
Got an anonymous message from my Secret Santa via @elfster saying, "I HOPE YOU LIKE SHRIMP." I love whomever this is already. #ithinkido— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) December 8, 2013
So if your secret Santa gives you 2 gifts of breath mints... are they trying to tell you something or just really uncreative?!— Jen Good (@buriedwithkids) December 20, 2016
Someone was arrested for stealing 100 scented candles from a store.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) December 22, 2014
Jesus, man. How many Secret Santa parties were you invited to?
Secret Santa host: okay so even after they’ve opened it, we keep who we bought the gift for a secret— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) December 21, 2017
Friend: oh wow, this is so great! I wonder who—
Me: pic.twitter.com/5hOVl1MVbE
Weird, fourth day in a row that my Secret Santa has left deodorant on my desk.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) December 3, 2013
tfw you've been chosen as ur office's secret santa point person pic.twitter.com/WayeXKpsI3— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) December 6, 2016
I’m about to take this secret Santa thing to the next level. They will never find out who their Santa was. It will be like they never had a Santa at all. A Santa Ninja if you will.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) December 18, 2017
This is my last year doing Secret Santa. Every year I get The Patriarchy. What do you get the guy that has everything?— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) November 29, 2015
my secret santa gift this year will just be the 10 year old jar of pickles in the back of my fridge— beth, CNN's favorite angry leftist Bernie bro (@bourgeoisalien) November 20, 2015
Sure, keeping a month’s worth of my dog’s used poop bags in my freezer seems weird and creepy, until you realize my workplace does a Secret Santa Swap.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) December 19, 2018
"No matter whom I get for secret Santa, I'm going to ruin his life."-- what I just said to my office— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 24, 2015
Can't tell if coworker wants to be friends or just drew my name for secret santa— Kristen Mortensen (@kris10mor10sen) December 14, 2016