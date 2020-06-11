Trump Praises His 'S.S.' For Protest Crackdown; Critics Go World War II

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed the brutal and controversial crackdown on protesters in Washington last week by law enforcement groups ― including the Secret Service, which he referred to as the “S.S.”

Twitter critics exploded over Trump’s use of the notorious initials for perhaps the vilest paramilitary squad in history: Adolf Hitler’s Schutzstaffel. The U.S. Secret Service is sometimes referred to as the USSS, not the SS. Germany’s SS, originally Hitler’s personal bodyguard unit, evolved into a combat force during World War II and was in charge of the murder of more than 6 million Jews and others in the Holocaust.

Trump gushed in his tweet that a member of the National Guard called it a “walk in the park” to deal with protesters “around the White House.”

Then he added a shoutout to the “S.S.” The “protesters, agitators, anarchists (ANTIFA), and others, were handled VERY easily by the Guard, D.C. Police, & S.S. GREAT JOB!” he gloated.

The protests in Washington were spotlighted on June 1 when peaceful anti-racism protesters gathered in and around Lafayette Park across the street from the White House were rushed by law enforcement officers in riot gear to clear the way for him to walk to a church and pose with a Bible for a photo-op. Protesters were beaten with batons, slammed with shields, manhandled, tear-gassed and struck with rubber bullets.

Our great National Guard Troops who took care of the area around the White House could hardly believe how easy it was. “A walk in the park”, one said. The protesters, agitators, anarchists (ANTIFA), and others, were handled VERY easily by the Guard, D.C. Police, & S.S. GREAT JOB! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Critics on Twitter erupted over both Trump’s boasting about the assault on the protesters — and hailing the “S.S.” Some wondered if it was an “intentional mistake.” Others noted how Hitler hid in a bunker as Allied troops advanced toward Berlin to finally end his evil regime, and referred to Trump briefly taking refuge in a bunker at the White House one evening as the demonstrations in Lafayette Park grew unruly.

Perhaps the President of the USA should use the CORRECT abbreviation for the United States Secret Service (USSS) instead of using an abbreviation that is more commonly associated with the violent security force used during Hitler's reign. pic.twitter.com/0xuiWuB3Nh — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) June 11, 2020

SS?



Hiding in a bunker?



Using the military against his own civilians?



Something oddly familiar about this? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 11, 2020

Translation: "While I was sobbing until a table in my bunker, my goons gassed one of the priests of St. John's church and other unarmed protesters, including senior citizens, and beat up an Australian news crew. They don't call me Chickenfeathers McCrimespree for nothing." — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 11, 2020

Isn’t the secret service abbreviation USSS? Last time I checked the SS is a nazi organization. Was this a very intentional mistake? — romy reiner (@romyreiner) June 11, 2020

People generally refer the @SecretService as the "USSS" NOT “S.S.”



I'm wondering if is it still “unfair” to compare Trump to Hitler now or do we still need more time? — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) June 11, 2020

Wow. Rebranding the Secret Service as the "S.S."



I did Nazi this coming. — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) June 11, 2020

''S.S'' and ''anti-fa'' in the one tweet. Is he really that stupid not to get the connotation of abbreviating Secret Service? Or is it deliberate? — Eoin Dineen (@Eoin_Dineen) June 11, 2020

Freudian slip.



SS were known for their primitivism and brutality. Natural born torturers. — Aunt Emma (@yourauntemma) June 11, 2020

What the hell are you trying to do? It sure sounds like you are trying to anger the protesters even more by mocking how the National Guard handled them. You literally tear-gassed innocent Americans. Stop mocking peaceful Americans! — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 11, 2020

The Secret Service did not respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Black Lives Matter have sued the Trump administration for what the groups called an “unconstitutional” and “frankly criminal attack” on the protesters in the attack earlier this month.