Sports
qatarFIFA World Cup

Security Guard Dies After Fall At Stadium Hosting World Cup Final In Qatar

John Njau Kibue had been in intensive care since the World Cup stadium fall on Saturday.
AP

DOHA, Qatar — A security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar, tournament organizers said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Committee said that John Njau Kibue fell at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital and put in intensive care but died on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement. The security staff at stadiums is largely made up of migrant workers, particularly from Kenya and other African nations. The Supreme Committee did not specify Kibue’s nationality.

Lusail Stadium before the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia.The stadium is also the site of the final.
Lusail Stadium before the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia.The stadium is also the site of the final.
DeFodi Images via Getty Images

His family was informed and the organizers “are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency,” the committee said.

There was no match at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. The venue will host the final on Sunday between Argentina and the winner of the France-Morocco semifinal.

Since being named as host of this year’s World Cup, Qatar has come under intense scrutiny over conditions for over 2 million migrants who work in the country in everything from construction jobs to service industries. Rights groups say workers face unsafe conditions at work, including extreme heat that has caused deaths, as well as exploitation by employers, despite reforms instituted by Qatar.

