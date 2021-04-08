See You At Babylon: 'Queer As Folk' Is Getting A Reboot At Peacock

Drinks at Babylon later are on Peacock, because a “Queer as Folk” reboot is officially heading to the streaming service.

A “vibrant reimagining” of groundbreaking series has been given an eight-episode, straight-to-series order with creator Russell T. Davies returning to executive produce, according to Variety.

The reboot is set to bring a fresh crop of LGBTQ stories to a new generation more than 20 years after the U.K. series, which chronicled the lives of three gay men in Manchester and starred a pre-“Sons of Anarchy” fame Charlie Hunnam, aired its final episode.

The original series, of course, launched the hugely successful stateside adaptation, which ran for five seasons on Showtime, becoming one of the network’s most-watched shows at the time and providing an unapologetic look at modern LGBTQ life.

This time around, the drama will center around a diverse group of friends living in New Orleans in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Stephen Dunn, who helmed an episode of Apple TV+’s “Little America,” will serve as creator, writer and executive producer, in addition to directing the pilot episode.

“‘Queer as Folk’ was more than just a show, it was a ground-breaking and necessary voice for so many people. Stephen’s new version for Peacock arrives at yet another pivotal moment in our culture,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement to Variety. “Alex Sepiol, EVP of drama programming, and his team have championed this project from the first moment it landed on their desks, working to ensure the script became the series we’re announcing today. The entire team is so excited to be a part of introducing a new generation to this type of authentic and affirming storytelling.”

“It is a surreal honor to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series by Russell T. Davies. When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch ‘Queer as Folk’ in secret,” Dunn added. “But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch ‘Queer as Folk’ alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max.”

A “Queer as Folk” reboot was first announced back in 2018 with outlets at the time reporting that a new version of the series was in development at Bravo, before it eventually found a home on NBC’s streaming service.

The cast of the U.S. series reunited virtually last year to raise funds for LGBTQ community centers around the country.