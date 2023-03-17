ShoppingWomenFoodsausage

This Fourth-Generation Butcher Wants You To Eat More Vegetables

Cara Nicoletti, founder of Seemore Meats & Veggies, breaks down how her sausage is made.

Cara Nicoletti, a fourth-generation butcher and founder of <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63f78e4ee4b04ff5b4889121&url=https%3A%2F%2Featseemore.com%2Fcollections" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Seemore Meats &#x26; Veggies" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f78e4ee4b04ff5b4889121" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63f78e4ee4b04ff5b4889121&url=https%3A%2F%2Featseemore.com%2Fcollections" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Seemore Meats & Veggies</a>.
Cara Nicoletti, a fourth-generation butcher and founder of Seemore Meats & Veggies.

Whoever said you don’t want to know how the sausage gets made clearly never met Cara Nicoletti. The fourth-generation Italian and Jewish butcher (and self-proclaimed mashed potato-lover) has nothing to hide. In fact, she wants more people to know about the insides of the food industry. It’s partially why she launched Seemore Meats & Veggies, which is named after her grandfather, retired butcher Seymour Salett.

She calls her kin a “food family” — one that passes stories, memories and resilience through preparing meats, sharing recipes, cooking together and of course, eating. It’s this sentimental connection to nourishment as well as her complex understanding of animal agriculture that makes Nicoletti so passionate about making totally unique, certified humanely-raised sausages that are meaty, flavorful and stuffed with veggies.

Whereas traditional sausages contain around 98% meat and 2% dried veggies and spices, Seemore products contain around 70% meat and up to 35% of fresh veggies and herbs. In training and working as a butcher, Nicoletti realized that with the perfect proportions, she could create quality, mouth-watering meat products with a high percentage of produce.

“We started with sausage, but the goal really is to put a blended product in every area of the meat aisle that you would find a [full] meat product,” Nicoletti said.

Below, Nicoletti highlights some of Seemore’s most unique offerings. Although available at Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts and specialty grocers around the country, they’re also sold online in packs of multiples. The sausages are fully cooked and shipped frozen with ice packs on Mondays and Tuesdays. They keep for up to 6 months in the freezer and up to 60 days in the fridge, unopened, or four days opened.

Seemore Sausage
A six-pack of Cheesy Breakfast Hash and Sweet Potato Sage chicken sausages
This combo pack of 36 total chicken-based breakfast sausages includes two new flavors: Cheesy Breakfast Hash and Sweet Potato Sage.

"I'm extremely proud of the two breakfast sausages that we just launched," Nicoletti said, noting "The Cheesy Breakfast Hash specifically is so fucking good."

"Seymour, my grandpa, and I used to go to a diner every Saturday growing up and so [Cheesy Breakfast Hash] is based on our two orders. He would always get a Denver omelet and hash browns, so this sausage is peppers and onions, potato shreds and cheddar cheese.

"The other is Sweet Potato Sage; it's like your classic like Jimmy Dean [or] Bob Evans-like breakfast sausage. It just tastes like that, but it has sweet potatoes in it and brown sugar and sage and it's just so good."
Seemore Sausage
Chicken Chili Verde sausage in a four-pack
"I eat it like three times a week," Nicoletti said of the Chicken Chili Verde sausage, which is based on a Mexican green chorizo and ships in a four-pack for 16 total sausages.

"It's got fresh serranos, poblanos and jalapenos. They all have their seeds in, so it's like really spicy. Cilantro, garlic, lime zest. It's really delicious with eggs in the morning."
Seemore Sausage
La Dolce Beet-a sausage in a four-pack
"I really love the beet sausage. People are freaked out by it because it's hot pink, and that really bums me out because it's probably ... the least intimidating, flavor-wise," Nicoletti said. "It's really just a sweet Italian sausage, which is like your most basic sausage. But we put fresh beets in it instead of sugar."
Seemore Sausage
Bubbe's Chicken Soup sausage in a four-pack
This sausage is based on the matzo ball soup Nicoletti I grew up eating, and contains carrot, celery, onion, dill and parsley.

"It tastes alarmingly like soup," she said. "I really like it for anything that you would use a mirepoix to start a meal with — chicken pot pie, chicken and dumplings, that kind of stuff — it adds tons of flavor to those things without much work."
Seemore Sausage
A four-pack of pork-based Loaded Baked Potato sausages
"The Loaded Baked Potato is insane. My favorite food, and I know this is like so fucking boring, is mashed potatoes. I love mashed potatoes. I love potatoes in every form, so, I really love the Loaded Baked Potato sausage. It's pork based. It has bacon bits, it has cheddar cheese, chives, potato shreds. It's so good."
