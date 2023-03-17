Whoever said you don’t want to know how the sausage gets made clearly never met Cara Nicoletti. The fourth-generation Italian and Jewish butcher (and self-proclaimed mashed potato-lover) has nothing to hide. In fact, she wants more people to know about the insides of the food industry. It’s partially why she launched Seemore Meats & Veggies, which is named after her grandfather, retired butcher Seymour Salett.

Advertisement

She calls her kin a “food family” — one that passes stories, memories and resilience through preparing meats, sharing recipes, cooking together and of course, eating. It’s this sentimental connection to nourishment as well as her complex understanding of animal agriculture that makes Nicoletti so passionate about making totally unique, certified humanely-raised sausages that are meaty, flavorful and stuffed with veggies.

Whereas traditional sausages contain around 98% meat and 2% dried veggies and spices, Seemore products contain around 70% meat and up to 35% of fresh veggies and herbs. In training and working as a butcher, Nicoletti realized that with the perfect proportions, she could create quality, mouth-watering meat products with a high percentage of produce.

“We started with sausage, but the goal really is to put a blended product in every area of the meat aisle that you would find a [full] meat product,” Nicoletti said.

Below, Nicoletti highlights some of Seemore’s most unique offerings. Although available at Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts and specialty grocers around the country, they’re also sold online in packs of multiples. The sausages are fully cooked and shipped frozen with ice packs on Mondays and Tuesdays. They keep for up to 6 months in the freezer and up to 60 days in the fridge, unopened, or four days opened.

Advertisement

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.