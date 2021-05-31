11-Year-Old Pianist Wears Alligator Costume To Perform For Lemurs

An 11-year-old pianist in Thailand is doing something quite noteworthy: She’s performing music for lemurs at a zoo while dressed in an alligator costume.

Seenlada Supat has been performing weekly concerts at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, southeast of Bangkok, to keep the animals company while visitation is low because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

“I’m playing music to soothe the animals to help them feel relaxed and give them company so they are not too lonely,” Supat told Reuters.

She wears a bright green alligator costume to blend in with her audiences, which have included music-loving lemurs, meerkats, hippos and zebras.

Supat’s music ― a medley of Thai folk and pop songs ― seems to be striking a chord with the zoo animals, especially the lemurs who often hop on the keyboard, according to Inside Edition.

Although that might bother some people, Supat has no problem with the lemurs getting up close and personal.

“I wanted them to be involved with me while I’m playing music,” she said, according to Reuters. “I don’t mind, it’s as if they’re playing music with me too.”

Zoo director Tawin Rattanawongsawat said the animals are giving Supat’s recitals positive reviews.

“We noticed that the animals were reacting,” Tawin said, according to Reuters. “They became curious while others appeared to be enjoying the music.”