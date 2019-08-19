Which Is Better: 'Friends' Or 'Seinfeld'? Twitter War Erupts.

An Australian news outlet asked perhaps the unanswerable on Monday ― which is better, “Seinfield” or “Friends”?

OK, let's settle this... 'Friends' Vs 'Seinfeld': Which show is better? pic.twitter.com/a7hLQfwgpY — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) August 19, 2019

Of course, a question like that can produce fighting words, and TV fans had plenty of debate on which mega-popular sitcom is the best.

Both sides can rest assured that their favorite show’s place in television history is secure, thanks to syndication and continued interest in the stars who made them great.

In other words, there appears to be no shrinkage among passionate followers of what NBC called its “must see TV” lineup from back in the day.

But, damn, could people on Twitter be any more opinionated?

Friends, a million times over. pic.twitter.com/gpmTEXy1iO — Cathy Crawley (@cathy_crawley) August 19, 2019

Seinfeld is more popular amongst those with functioning brain cells, Friends is for those without. sadly both groups have strong numbers. bc



Seinfeld gets my ✔ — Robbofett (@robbofett) August 19, 2019

There are two types of people in this world.



Seinfeld people and people with bad taste. pic.twitter.com/yIUERTxRib — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@SirBenKenobi) August 19, 2019

Friends for me. But I do like Seinfeld. pic.twitter.com/LJk2cLLgio — B Mo (@brandy1f) August 19, 2019

Anyone who says friends is better... pic.twitter.com/ACHJOgoqpL — Patrick Fletcher (@Pfletcher82) August 19, 2019

Friends was my favorite by far! pic.twitter.com/6w7z4rtBek — HappyJaSamFan (@Happydavis75) August 19, 2019

Settle this? This was settled more than 20 years ago. How many Seinfeld catch-phrases do you use in a day compared to the number of Friends ones? Do the math. Seinfeld shaped the vocabulary of an entire generation. https://t.co/N2JClY5nuK — Ann. Who? 🔆 (@annwmac) August 19, 2019

When someone says Friends is better than Seinfeld: pic.twitter.com/XxXjhlPWbY — suppelsa🏀🦖 (@suppeIsa) August 19, 2019

controversial opinion. they’re both rubbish — chef mark best (@markbest) August 19, 2019

Friends. Those saying Seinfeld think they're *so* cool 🙄

There's a reason why Friends was the number one streaming program on Netflix when it was recently put on there, almost 25 years after it first aired. — TrubluJustice (@JusticeTrublu) August 19, 2019

Friends definitely...I never got into Seinfield. pic.twitter.com/Pa9fqgCxhS — ❤ Deborah ❤ Know the Signs of A Heart Attack (@carolinagal2976) August 19, 2019