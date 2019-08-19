Which Is Better: 'Friends' Or 'Seinfeld'? Twitter War Erupts.

An Australian news outlet asked perhaps the unanswerable on Monday ― which is better, “Seinfield” or “Friends”?
Of course, a question like that can produce fighting words, and TV fans had plenty of debate on which mega-popular sitcom is the best.
Both sides can rest assured that their favorite show’s place in television history is secure, thanks to syndication and continued interest in the stars who made them great.
In other words, there appears to be no shrinkage among passionate followers of what NBC called its “must see TV” lineup from back in the day.
But, damn, could people on Twitter be any more opinionated?
