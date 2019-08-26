Kelly Ripa on Sunday became one of the latest celebrities to share poignant moments of sending children off to college for the first time.

She helped her daughter Lola move into New York University over the weekend and said goodbye with a hug and a kiss. “The nest is getting roomy,” she wrote on Instagram.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host got sentimental earlier in the week as well, putting up a photo of Lola’s 2001 christening. “I’m not crying. You’re crying,” she wrote.

We figure after Lola’s trauma of walking in on her parents having sex earlier this summer, maybe it was time for her to fly the coop anyway (just kidding!).

Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica also said goodbye recently to their daughter Sascha. It seems like only months ago that the kid was off to the prom (oh wait, it was months ago). Here she is in the center of the photo during a lighter moment before setting off for her higher learning at Duke.

Yeah, the smiles never last when it actually comes time to bid farewell. Click through for the hugs and tears. “And just like that, they leave the nest,” her mother wrote.

“Big Papi” David Ortiz, the Red Sox great recovering from a gunshot wound he sustained in a June 9 attack at a bar in the Dominican Republic, wrote of his proud moment dropping off daughter Alex on Sunday: “To be great you have to bring the best out of you everyday,” he told her in the caption. Alex, 18, is reportedly a student at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

It was the first photo Ortiz posted of himself on Instagram since the attack, Boston.com noted.

Another star was also feeling those bittersweet pangs of seeing their kids leave home.

A video circulated of Angelina Jolie saying she was “trying not to cry” as she dropped off her son Maddox at Yonsei University in South Korea. As it turned out, she told Entertainment Tonight that she let out the “embarrass your children ugly cry.”

Don’t worry, moms and dads. They’ll visit ― and will probably bring their dirty laundry with them.