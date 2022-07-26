Selena Gomez Turns 30 With Goodbye To 'Hard' And 'Beautiful' 20s

Selena Gomez is feeling grateful after turning 30.
The “Only Murders In the Building” star, who celebrated her milestone birthday on July 22, penned a thoughtful tribute to her past decade on Instagram Monday.
“My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget,” she wrote alongside two black-and-white portraits. “Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants.”
Gomez added that she is “grateful” for “every single lesson along the way.”
“I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you,” she wrote. “After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30.”
The “It Ain’t Me” singer has been open about challenges she’s faced in her 20s, including being diagnosed with lupus, undergoing chemotherapy, receiving a liver transplant and coping with her bipolar disorder diagnosis.
She told “Good Morning America” recently that it was “really freeing to have the information” about bipolar disorder, and that she’s now “the happiest I’ve ever been.”
“It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part,” the singer said on the show.
Gomez first revealed her diagnosis on fellow Disney alum Miley Cyrus’ Instagram live talk show “Bright Minded” at the start of the pandemic.
“After years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar and so when I go to know more information, it actually helps me,” Gomez said. “It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”