Selena Gomez Says She Feels 'Safest' With Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is celebrating the security she feels in her romantic relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.
During an Apple Music 1 interview with Zane Lowe that was released Friday, Gomez discussed feeling happiness in her love life, though she didn’t say Blanco’s name.
“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you, and I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in,” said the singer and actor.
“But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel, and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it. So it’s awesome.”
Gomez, who on Thursday released the new single “Love On,” went public with her relationship with Blanco in December.
At the time, she said on Instagram that Blanco was “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her and that he was “better than anyone” she’d been with before.
The pair made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Emmys in January.
In addition to her love life, Gomez has been open about her journey with her body image.
The “Only Murders in the Building” star took to Instagram last month to share a photo of her younger self in a bikini, writing, “Today, I realized I will never look like this again.”
“I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am,” she said, alongside a more recent photo of herself in a bathing suit.
“Sometimes I forget it’s okay to be me,” she added.