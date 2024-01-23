Selena Gomez Gets Candid With Fans In Vulnerable Post About Her Body Image

Selena Gomez reflected on her changing body in a candid social media session on Monday.
“Today, I realized I will never look like this again,” the 31-year-old singer shared alongside an older photo of herself in swimwear.
The “Only Murders In the Building” star posted the image of her younger self in a bikini on her Instagram story and wrote, “Today, I realized I will never look like this again ...”
Gomez followed up the reflection with a candid rumination about where she is today.
“I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am..” she said, alongside a paparazzi shot of herself at her current age, also pictured in a bathing suit.
“Sometimes I forget it’s okay to be me,” the actor added.
Gomez has publicly ruminated on her body image over the years and spoken about people’s opinions on her weight.
“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” the “It Ain’t Me” singer said in a TikTok she posted in 2022.
“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway,” she said before imitating those who troll her. “‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’”
“Bitch, I am perfect the way I am,” Gomez declared. “Moral of the story? Bye.”
Gomez previously revealed that people began to openly comment on her weight back in 2015 after she posed nude for her 2015 album “Revival.”
Since then, she’s experienced “weight fluctuations” because of the medication she takes to treat the autoimmune disease she lives with.
“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” said the now 31-year-old, on an episode of the video podcast “Giving Back Generation” back in 2019.
She added, “And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life.”