Selena Gomez Wishes She Had A Better Story About Breaking Her Arm

Selena Gomez is reluctantly telling the real story about breaking her arm ― even though she wishes she had a better excuse for the injury.

“I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer said during a recent appearance on the “Ellen K Morning Show.”

“But I was in a long dress ― it was a summer dress ― and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped,” Gomez said.

Ellen K chimed in to tell the singer, “As a mother, I just want to say if you were my daughter, I would say, ‘Thank God you didn’t break your teeth.’”

“Yes, that’s what the doctor said,” Gomez answered. “I guess there is a silver lining. But this is not fun, this is not fun,” she added, waving her black cast in the air.

Gomez revealed her injury to fans on Instagram earlier this week when she commented on a post about her new single, “Single Soon.”

“Broke my hand and had surgery,” she wrote. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

The singer continued her active streak on social media as she shut down speculation that her new single was about her ex, The Weeknd, because of the song’s lyrics.

“Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? (Yeah) / Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here,” she sings.

But Gomez said the implication the song is about the musician “Couldn’t be more false.”

The former Disney Channel star previously told Vogue in 2021 that she was contemplating retiring from music.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she told the publication. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people, it still wasn’t enough.”