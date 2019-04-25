Selena Gomez Doesn't Want To Just Be Called 'Pretty'

Selena Gomez knows she’s more than just a pretty face.

The 26-year-old singer sat down for a candid interview for the first episode of Coach’s new podcast, “Dream It Real,” which went live Wednesday.

“I don’t really appreciate people judging me on my looks or anything like that,” she said. “I just think that the world today, with so much exposure to everything, it’s great to dress up and to feel beautiful and to do those things.”

Gomez added, “I’m flattered when maybe guys are like, ‘You’re pretty.’ I am, but it’s just — I would just love someone to love me for the person that I am. That’s just what’s important to me, you know?”

She also said that she wanted listeners to know that when she speaks, she speaks authentically ― not from a trained background or any amount of media coaching.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Gomez attends WE Day California on April 25 in Inglewood, California.

“I always say this and maybe I repeated it too much, but I don’t really think people know my heart because I think that sometimes people may think that I politically say the right thing or I’m safe or I’ve been trained to speak this way,” Gomez said.

“I don’t know how to be trained, like how on earth would someone be training me to speak things?” she asked.

The interview is one of Gomez’s first since she was hospitalized twice due to a low white blood cell count and then reportedly sought treatment for an emotional breakdown in October 2018, according to multiple reports.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Gomez attends the premiere of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" on June 30 in Westwood, California.

She was seen out and about in December 2018 and later reemerged on social media in January with an emotional message.