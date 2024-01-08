Selena Gomez 'Absolutely Not' Gossiping With Taylor Swift About Timothée Chalamet: Report

A source close to Selena Gomez wants you to know she was not gossiping with Taylor Swift about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.
An exchange between Gomez, Swift and Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, went viral after some lip readers suggested the conversation was supposedly about Jenner’s refusal to let Gomez take a photo with Chalamet.
But a source close to Gomez told People that “she was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie.”
While rumors spread on social media that Jenner, 26, stopped her boyfriend, 28, from taking a photo with Gomez at the event, the source adds that Gomez “never even saw or spoke to them.”
Here’s the supposed dialogue according to one user of X, formerly known as Twitter.
“I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie] said NO,” Selena supposedly said.
After Keleigh Teller asked “With Timothee?” Gomez nodded.
The Gomez source said the photo incident never happened and that she “never even saw or spoke to” Chalamet or Jenner at the ceremonies.
Although many people on social media are leaning into the Chalamet version of the lip read, a British lip reader named Jeremy Freeman analyzed the clip for the Mirror and came up with two alternative conversations.
In one of them, Gomez supposedly says, “Possibly, but I’m in love with it, which is a reference I’m not gonna quit, I’m in love,” to which Swift supposedly responds, “No fucking way dude, you’ll have a job getting that removed, you know,”
Freeman also suggested Gomez could have said, “Do you know what they said/did to me?” to which Swift may have replied, “Shit, what the...” and later said, “Oh my God, love you.”
Selena supposedly replied “Brought them back together.”
The National Deaf Childrens Society in Britain suggests lip reading on its own is only accurate between 30 and 40 percent of the time.