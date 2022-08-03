Selena Gomez Developing Reboot Of '80s Classic 'Working Girl'

Look what the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” has wrought: the revival of another long-thought dormant ’80s IP ― this time with Selena Gomez at the helm.

The newly minted Emmy nominee is reportedly developing a reboot of the beloved 1988 romantic comedy “Working Girl,” which famously starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver, Deadline reports.

Gomez is in “final negotiations” to produce the project, which will be written by “Diary of a Future President” creator Ilana Pena, who is set to adapt the screenplay, according to Variety. A director has yet to be attached to the film, slated to premiere on Hulu under the 20th Century Studios banner.

It has yet to be announced whether the “Only Murders in the Building” actor will also star in the project, presumably in Griffith’s role as Tess, an underestimated secretary from Staten Island who longs to be taken seriously as a businessperson.

Directed by the late, great Mike Nichols, the original “Working Girl” followed Tess as she gets revenge on boss Katherine (Weaver) for stealing her idea by posing as her to pull off a major acquisition. All the while, she finds herself being romanced by Wall Street associate Jack (Ford), whom she famously tells, “I’ve got a head for business and a bod for sin.”

The film earned rave reviews at the time and pulled in over $100 million at the box office. It also reaped six Oscar nominations, including a rare Best Picture nod for a comedy film.

In the years since then, various adaptations of “Working Girl” have popped up, including a short-lived 1990 television series starring Sandra Bullock and a Broadway musical with songs written by Cyndi Lauper, which is still in development.

In addition to her music career and growing beauty empire, Gomez is increasingly making a name for herself as an in-demand producer.