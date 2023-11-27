Selena Gomez 'Doesn’t Feel Any Sort Of Pressure To Be In A Relationship,' Source Says

It looks like finding a partner isn’t at the top of Selena Gomez’s Christmas list.
A source recently told “Entertainment Tonight” that the pop star is enjoying “casually dating,” but isn’t in a hurry to lock down a mate.
“She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship,” the unidentified insider told “ET.” “She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries.”
The source added that Gomez’s “friends and family support her” and that they “just want her to be happy.”
Gomez’s love life has long been a popular topic of public discussion. The former Disney star has famously been linked to Justin Bieber, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Nick Jonas.
The “Only Murders in the Building” actor, who regularly makes jokes about being single on TikTok, opened up in September about some of the challenges she’s faced since returning to the dating scene.
“I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” Gomez said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Hits 1 LA.” “I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y and Z for you to be with me.’”
She went on to describe what it takes for someone to woo her.
“You gotta be cool, man,” Gomez said. “Not ‘cool’ in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh, and also just be good to my family and people around you.”
The “Naturally” singer said at the time that she’s in no rush to find a soulmate, and that she’s “just enjoying where I’m at.”
“I think everybody goes through the phase of, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to like have someone,’ and I get that,” Gomez said. “But you know, I’m just enjoying where I’m at, and I just want to be happy with who I am, so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be.”
