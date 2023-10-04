Selena Gomez Calls Rumored Beef With Dua Lipa An 'Accident’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Selena Gomez is putting the rumors that she is feuding with Dua Lipa to bed.

During a recent interview with interview with Fast Company, the Rare Beauty mogul clarified her feelings toward the “Cold heart” singer after eagle-eyed fans noticed that she unfollowed the fellow crooner on Instagram over the summer.

Gomez laughed off the whole ordeal, admitting it was a total “accident.”

“I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’” she said in the interview that was published Tuesday.

Advertisement

In her fortuitous deleting spree, she also reportedly unfollowed Zayn Malik (whom she had been rumored to be dating earlier this year), Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Zendaya.

Though Gomez notably didn’t follow the Hadid sisters and Malik again, an insider told People back in June that “there are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed.”

Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa. Getty Images

The “Only Murders in the Building” star didn’t let the purported drama with Lipa stew too long. She quickly shut down the negative assumptions by publicly showing support for the Albanian songwriter back in June.

Advertisement

Gomez posted a picture of herself wearing a dress from Lipa’s collaboration with Versace.

“A little Versace/Dua moment,” she captioned the post.

The “Come & Get It” singer became the subject of hearsay just last month after fans assumed she snubbed Chris Brown at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Several clips began circulating on X, formerly Twitter, of Gomez scrunching up her face when the “Go Crazy” performer’s name was announced among the nominees for the Best R&B category at the ceremony.

People quickly stirred up rumors that her distorted face was a jab at Brown.

Gomez seemingly addressed the gossip after the show, cryptically declaring that she “will never be a meme again.”