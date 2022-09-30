Selena Gomez Slams 'Vile And Disgusting' Fan Behavior After Hailey Bieber Interview

"No one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen," Selena Gomez, left, said of her fans who have bullied Hailey Bieber, right. Steve Granitz via Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Selena Gomez is expressing disappointment in some of her fans’ behavior.

Earlier this week on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Hailey Bieber spoke about the harsh criticism she receives from some of Gomez’s fans for her relationship with her now-husband, singer Justin Bieber. Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off for years before calling it quits just months before he and the former Hailey Baldwin got engaged and married in 2018.

During her interview, the model said that she’s bullied online by Gomez fans who believe that she “stole” Justin Bieber from Gomez.

Advertisement

Those remarks only enraged Gomez’s fans — which prompted the singer and actor to address her followers’ wrath in a TikTok Live video Thursday.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Gomez said in the video, which is no longer available on her account but was recorded and uploaded widely on social media. “All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

“If you support Rare,” Gomez continued, referencing her beauty line, “I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is: Words matter. Truly matter.”

Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate. pic.twitter.com/i4NfvhICyt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022

Advertisement

Hailey Bieber insisted on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that Gomez and Justin Bieber “were not in a relationship” when she began dating him.

“I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have back-and-forth with someone, but even that was not the situation,” she said about 19 minutes into her interview. “I can say, period, point-blank: I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

She also said that she and Gomez have spoken since she married Gomez’s ex in 2018 and that the two women are on good terms.

“That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love,” Bieber said at the 46:43 mark. “That’s also why I feel, like, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.”

She added that she and her husband have never directly asked Gomez to tell her fans to stop bullying her online, but that she wished Jelena stans would have a little more respect toward her as a human being.

Advertisement