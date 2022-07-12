Selena Gomez Lands Her First Emmy Nomination For 'Only Murders In The Building'

Selena Gomez can finally add “Emmy-nominated” to her résumé.

The singer scored her first Emmy nomination on Tuesday for her involvement in Hulu’s hit show “Only Murders in the Building.” Gomez plays Mabel Mora on the series, starring opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Gomez received a historic nod when “OMITB” was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, as she is an executive producer on the show.

This makes Gomez just the second ever Latina woman to land a producing nomination for a comedy series, according to Variety. She follows Salma Hayek, an executive producer for “Ugly Betty,” which was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2007.

Selena Gomez is only the second ever Latina woman to be nominated for a producing Emmy for a comedy series. Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images

The singer was shut out of the Emmys’ Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy category. Only two Latina woman have ever been nominated in that category: Rita Moreno, for “9 to 5,” and America Ferrera, for “Ugly Betty” (which she won in 2007).

Gomez began her career on the children’s TV program “Barney” in 2003 and shot to stardom during her time on Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” which ran from 2007 to 2012.

