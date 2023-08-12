Selena Gomez And Francia Raísa Enjoy Night Out After Seemingly Falling Out

Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa recently enjoyed a night out together after the two longtime friends appeared to have a falling out last year.

On Friday, Gomez and Raísa each posted a photo on their respective Instagram Stories that showed them together showcasing their matching animal print heels. They both tagged each other in their stories.

Advertisement

The cute matching moment comes nearly one year after the two appeared to be at odds with each other after fans accused Gomez of publicly snubbing Raísa, who donated a kidney to Gomez five years prior due to the singer’s struggle with lupus.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in November, Gomez told the publication that her “only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift].”

After E! News shared the quote on Instagram, Raísa reportedly commented on the post in a since-deleted comment, writing, “Interesting.”

Gomez later responded to criticism online that she slighted Raísa, writing in the comments section of a Tiktok video: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Advertisement

But the two appear to be walking away — in animal print heels — from any supposed drama.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa photographed on Nov. 30, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

Gomez also helped put any feud rumors to rest last month when she celebrated Raísa’s birthday in an Instagram post that featured a slideshow of photos of the two together.

“Happiest of birthdays to this special human being,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “No matter where life takes us, I love you.”

In 2017, Gomez revealed on Instagram that she received a kidney transplant from Raísa.