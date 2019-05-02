Selena Gomez designed a swimsuit for her friend Theresa Mingus’ debut collection, Krahs Swim, with one thing in mind: her kidney transplant scar.

The singer, who collaborated on three limited-edition pieces for the brand, spoke about what her focus was with one of the swimsuits in a video of a conversation with her former assistant published Wednesday.

“The design I did ― one of them ― it was the high-waisted one with the belt,” Gomez said. “I’ve had a kidney transplant, and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable.”

Krahs (which is “shark” spelled backward), said the company’s mission with Gomez was for the suits “to be for everyone and every body!”

Though the singer herself isn’t pictured in the bikini bottoms she described, Krahs said that this is high-waisted suit she designed:

The 26-year-old underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 because of her ongoing battle with lupus. Gomez’s friend, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” actress Francia Raisa, was the donor.

Gomez’s health has been an issue for the past few years. Most recently, the singer was hospitalized twice for a plummeting white blood cell count.

She reportedly sought treatment for an emotional breakdown, related to her health, last October. Just a few months later, the singer reappeared on Instagram with a message for her fans.