Selena Gomez Says Heart Has Been 'Heavy' As She Returns To Social Media Amid Drama

Selena Gomez said her “heart has been heavy” and called on people to be kinder as she returned to social media following reported drama with model Hailey Bieber and reality TV star Kylie Jenner last month.

The Rare Beauty founder announced on Feb. 23 that she would be taking a break from social media after fans accused Bieber and Jenner of mocking her. It revolved around an Instagram story in which Gomez joked that she’d over-laminated her brows. Shortly afterward, Jenner posted up-close pictures of her brows and Bieber’s brows, which many fans interpreted as ridiculing Gomez. “I’m 30 and am too old for this,” Gomez said at the time.

Gomez was back on TikTok Sunday with a beauty tutorial. In the comments, she wrote: “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

The “Only Murders in the Building” star, who used to date Hailey Bieber’s husband, Justin Bieber, has taken social media breaks routinely throughout her career. In a March 2021 interview with Vogue, she said she’d largely been off the internet for three years and would send photos and captions to her assistant to post on Instagram and Twitter. She’s clapped back at critics who make observations about her body on several occasions, including after the recent Golden Globes.

After fans accused Bieber and Jenner of bullying, both Gomez and Jenner said there was no drama. Jenner said she meant “no shade towards selena ever” and Gomez said she agreed and it was “all unnecessary.”

However, Gomez later commented “I love you” in response to a fan who criticized “mean girls and nepo babies” for attacking her. So, it’s all very ambiguous, and it’s not clear if this was real drama or just drama manufactured by online onlookers.