Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber End Years Of Justin Drama With One Photo

Belieb it or not, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have put the past behind them once and for all.

For years, fans have ruthlessly pitted the two women against each other for daring to date the same very famous pop star. Despite the model being happily married to husband Justin Bieber since 2018, a certain part of the internet can’t get over the singer’s past long-term, on-again-but-now-very-off-again romance with Gomez.

Weeks after both called out the online hate circulating around them, Gomez and Bieber have sent another clear message to fans, posing for their first public photo together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala on Saturday night.

While the two arrived separately at the star-studded event, which honored industry legends like Julia Roberts and Spike Lee, they snuggled up inside the venue.

In photos taken at the event, the two pose cheek to cheek, with Gomez holding Bieber by the waist in another snap.

Hailey Bieber (left) and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum Gala. Tyrell Hampton

The moment was captured by photographer Tyrell Hampton, who shared the pic of the duo in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon alongside the caption, “plot twist.”

Gomez wore a black tuxedo jacket and matching pants to the gala, while Bieber arrived in a chocolate brown cut-out gown by Saint Laurent.

The photo comes after both Bieber and Gomez have spoken candidly about the rumors and toxicity that have tied them together for years.

The model and influencer addressed the critics of her relationship with Bieber in a tell-all interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last month, shutting down speculation that there was any overlap between their two relationships.

“When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point,” she explained. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

Gomez (left) and Bieber arrive at the Academy Museum Gala. Getty

Bieber said she’s been targeted for years by fans rooting for Justin Bieber and Gomez to get back together, which she said resulted in her “having thoughts of, like, it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore.”

She also made it clear that she’s spoken with the Rare Beauty founder privately, insisting there is no unspoken feud between the two.

“That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love,” Bieber said. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.”

Gomez promptly addressed Bieber’s comments following the interview, instructing any so-called fans to cease social media attacks in her name.

Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate. pic.twitter.com/i4NfvhICyt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star said in the video on her TikTok account. “All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

“If you support Rare,” Gomez continued, referencing her beauty line, “I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is ― words matter. Truly matter.”