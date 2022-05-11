Selena Gomez Clears Things Up After Fans Accuse Her Of Making Fun Of Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez is shutting down rumors that she threw shade at Hailey Bieber.

After Gomez posted a look at her skin care routine Tuesday on TikTok, some fans accused her of subtly mocking a video that Bieber had posted just hours earlier.

Bieber, who married Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber in 2018, shared a “get ready with me” video to TikTok showing fans her beauty routine. Later, Gomez posted a video of her own, showcasing her skin care routine to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

Gomez ― whose 2019 song “Lose You to Love Me” was widely thought to be about Justin Bieber ― took to her comments section to clear the air about the misunderstanding.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon,” Gomez commented on her video, as seen in a screenshot from a fan.

Still, some fans continued to speculate about possible tension between Gomez and Hailey Bieber, given the timing of Gomez’s video.

“LOL I know who she’s referring to,” one commenter wrote on Gomez’s TikTok video. “Wait ... is she tryna make fun of you know who,” another commenter wrote.

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” leading lady later turned off comments on the video.

Gomez said goodbye to her on-and-off relationship with Justin months before he wedded Hailey. The couple have been married since 2018.

After her relationship with Justin ended, Gomez alleged that she’d experienced emotional abuse while involved with the Canadian singer.

“It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse,” Gomez said during an NPR interview in 2020 about recapturing her public image.

Over the years, fans have theorized that Gomez and Hailey Bieber hold resentment toward each other, but the two women have always denied the rumors.

Last month, Hailey addressed the issue in a TikTok, pleading with trolls to finally let the drama end.

“Leave me alone at this point,” she said. “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request.”

“Be miserable somewhere else, please,” she added.