Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon played “Can You Feel It?” on “The Tonight Show” Monday, producing some legit laughs as they blindly touched disgusting objects.

The “Rare” singer and the late night host had to guess what gross stuff they were fondling to make it a contest.

Fallon got an easy one in the first round, but both eventually dipped their hands into truly disgusting things ― from the animal world and the shower.

Hearing phrases such as “It’s like maggots or something” and “Give me the Purell right now” is usually a sign that the proceedings are taking a turn for the yucky.

Watch the fun above.