Selena Gomez Is Caught In The Middle Of Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Feud

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s feud is like a pop culture black hole sucking up everything in sight, so it was only a matter of time before Selena Gomez got dragged into this mess.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer has been firmly #TeamTaylor from the beginning with their friendship enduring practically everything (Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, more Justin Bieber, etc.) over the years.

That’s why fans did a double take when Gomez posted a selfie on Instagram Stories Monday night praising Kardashian’s shapewear line SKIMS ― yes, the one formerly known as Kimono ― as “legit so freaking comfortable.”

For the uninitiated, it’s been nothing but bad blood between Swift and Kardashian ever since the makeup mogul released footage of a 2016 phone call in which Swift appeared to approve part of a lyric from West’s song “Famous” that she’d previously spoken out against.

The Grammy winner then essentially pulled the escape hatch from public life for months after the internet branded her a snake and a liar.

Instagram

Swift, who didn’t give a single interview after the scandal for over a year, has been more outspoken about the effect Kardashian’s trolling took on her mental health.

Speaking with Vogue in a wide-ranging interview in September, the “Lover” singer described the isolating experience of being at the receiving end of Kardashian’s so-called cancellation.

“When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show,” she explained. “It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself.”

So naturally, Gomez’s post ignited all sorts of drama, with fans accusing her of being disloyal and cozying up to the person on the top of Swift’s blacklist.

WHY IS SELENA PROMOTING SKIMS WHICH IS K*M KARDASHIAN’S BRAND 💀😭💀😭💀 pic.twitter.com/sbF45WhSZB — Hana 🥵 (@MissAmericHANA) October 28, 2019

Here’s where things get interesting: Gomez seemingly pulled a Swift and promptly removed herself from the narrative, deleting the pro-Kardashian post hours later.

She then almost immediately made it clear where her allegiances lie by shouting out Swift in an appreciation post on Instagram Stories.

“My ride or die. I would die for this one,” the Disney Channel alum wrote alongside a candid photo of herself and the singer. “Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I’m on your side for life.”

Instagram

Kardashian has yet to respond to Gomez’s now-deleted post ― risking a famous friendship over a product is basically the best endorsement one could ask for ― but we’re sure she appreciated the short-lived promo.

And things appear to be all good lately between Gomez and Swift, who gushed over Gomez’s new single in an interview that aired Friday, describing it as “the best thing she’s done.”

“She is such a revelation because now she’s making her best stuff,” Swift said of her friend. “I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she’s done so far. Just from my perspective as her friend, I’ve just never been more proud. The things that she’s overcome, the situations that she’s risen above.”