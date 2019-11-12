Selena Gomez opened up about the criticism she received after dealing with “weight fluctuation” because of the medication she takes to manage her lupus.
On a recent episode of “Giving Back Generation,” a video podcast with Raquelle Stevens, Gomez ― who has been consistently candid about her health struggles in the public ― explained the toll that the social media response took on her.
“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” said the 27-year-old, before explaining that her lupus combined with her medication and other health issues impacts her weight.
“It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest,” she said.
The “Lose You To Love Me” singer said she began to notice people “attacking me for that” which “got to me big time” and “really messed me up for a bit.”
“And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life,” she said.
In 2015, Gomez spoke out about her battle with the autoimmune disease for the first time and opened up to fans about her time in rehab in February 2014. After disappearing for a bit from the public eye in 2017, Gomez offered fans yet another revelation about her health in September of that year. In an emotional Instagram post, she explained that she’d received a kidney transplant over the summer from a friend, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” actress Francia Raisa, as a result of her battle with lupus.
After receiving negativity about her weight fluctuation due to her health issues, the singer and actress went on to tell the video podcast that those comments were what caused her to briefly leave social media and not pay as much attention to the comments.
“I’m very happy with living my life and being present. Because that’s it. Similar to me posting a photo and walking away. For me that’s it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever. I don’t need to see it. I participated. I felt wonderful and that’s where the extent of it is,” she said.
Gomez later added: “I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say.”
Hear, hear, Selena.