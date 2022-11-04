Selena Gomez Thought Her 'World Was Over' When She Wasn't Married By 25

Selena Gomez thought her “world was over” when she wasn’t married by her mid-20s, she revealed in a new interview.

“I grew up thinking I would be married at 25,” the “Rare” singer told Rolling Stone for a profile published Thursday. “It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that — couldn’t be farther from it. It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over.”

Advertisement

Instead of waiting for a certain someone to come along, Gomez told the magazine, she took matters into her own hands and “threw myself a wedding” when she hit 30.

Selena Gomez attends the "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me" opening night world premiere on Nov. 2 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

The singer invited people who were meaningful to her life in her 20s to the party, including fellow celebrities Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and actor Francia Raísa, who donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017.

“We had lovely drinks, and it was beautiful, and then my friend Cara [Delevingne] comes in and brings strippers,” Gomez told Rolling Stone with a laugh. “So I would like to say it was a mixture of sophisticated and hysterical.”

Advertisement

The “Only Murders in the Building” actor’s interview was promoting her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, called “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” which comes out Friday.

Gomez said she was nervous for the release of the project and almost pulled the plug on it.

“Because I have the platform I have, it’s kind of like I’m sacrificing myself a little bit for a greater purpose,” she explained. “I don’t want that to sound dramatic, but I almost wasn’t going to put this out. God’s honest truth, a few weeks ago, I wasn’t sure I could do it.”