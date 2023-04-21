What's Hot

Sen. Ted Cruz's Telling Call With Fox Business Host Caught On Newly Released Tape

Tennessee Republican Lawmaker Resigns After Ethics Violation

Radio Host Larry Elder Announces 2024 GOP Bid For President

Sen. John Fetterman Sparks Conversation About Cannabis Reform With 4/20 Tweet

Kamala Harris Blasts Congress' 'Pitiful' Response To Mass Shootings

Stephen Colbert Shows How Ron DeSantis Is Now Getting ‘Publicly Humiliated’

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Most Baffling Part Of Trump's Anti-New York Rant

Elon Musk's Attempt To Troll LeBron James, Stephen King Doesn't Go Well

Ex-RNC Chair Who Hates The GOP Explains Why He’s Still A Card-Carrying Republican

Karine Jean-Pierre Sends Brutal Message To Conservatives Over Bud Light Backlash

Sean Hannity Inadvertently Makes The Best Case For The Very Thing He’s Ranting About

Reviewers Swear By These Sunscreens And You Can Get Them All On Amazon

EntertainmentSelena GomezMeryl Streeponly murders in the building

Selena Gomez Shows Love For 'Only Murders' Co-Star Meryl Streep In Sweet Post

Gomez shared a snap with Streep as she reflected on filming the upcoming "beautiful" third season of "Only Murders In The Building."
Ben Blanchet

Selena Gomez gave a salute to Meryl Streep as she reflected on being part of an “absolute dream” third season of “Only Murders In The Building” on Thursday.

Gomez, in a sweet Instagram post, revealed that the show wrapped up filming for its third season as she shared smiles with Streep in a snap.

The Hulu show also shared a similar photo via its official Instagram account.

“Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been,” wrote Gomez.

“It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love. 🥰.”

Gomez revealed Streep joined the cast earlier this year, a role that the show’s co-creator John Hoffman described as a “dream” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s this domino effect of wonderful experiences, and she is everything anyone has ever said about working with her,” Hoffman said.

Streep appeared in a teaser for the upcoming season that also features Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd.

You can check out the teaser for “Only Murders in the Building” below.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community