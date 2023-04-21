Selena Gomez Shows Love For 'Only Murders' Co-Star Meryl Streep In Sweet Post

Selena Gomez gave a salute to Meryl Streep as she reflected on being part of an “absolute dream” third season of “Only Murders In The Building” on Thursday.

Gomez, in a sweet Instagram post, revealed that the show wrapped up filming for its third season as she shared smiles with Streep in a snap.

The Hulu show also shared a similar photo via its official Instagram account.

“Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been,” wrote Gomez.

“It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love. 🥰.”

Gomez revealed Streep joined the cast earlier this year, a role that the show’s co-creator John Hoffman described as a “dream” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s this domino effect of wonderful experiences, and she is everything anyone has ever said about working with her,” Hoffman said.

Streep appeared in a teaser for the upcoming season that also features Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd.