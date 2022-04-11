Selena Gomez Shuts Down Body Critics With A Blunt Message

Selena Gomez doesn’t need anyone’s validation but her own.

That’s why the “It Ain’t Me” singer has no time to tolerate people who “bitch about” her weight.

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” Gomez said in a candid TikTok she recently posted.

“But honestly I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway,” she said, before mimicking her detractors. “‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’”

“Bitch, I am perfect the way I am,” Gomez said. “Moral of the story? Bye.”

— Selena Gomez on people talking about her body pic.twitter.com/zhc6pGqqPq — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) April 11, 2022

Gomez has repeatedly addressed those critical of her body and spoken about how it affects her.

“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” the singer said in 2019 during a candid interview on friend Raquelle Stevens’ video series “Giving Back Generation.”

The actor added that her health issues and the medications she takes affect her weight, and that people “attacking” her for changes related to her body “really messed me up for a bit.”

Selena Gomez attends the Deadline Contenders Television on April 9 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

“And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate,” she said at the time. “It depends [on] what’s happening in my life.”

The “Only Murders in the Building” star previously said she began to face criticism about her body when she posed nude for the cover of her 2015 album, “Revival.”

