Selena Gomez Says She Might Retire From Music After She Gives It 'One Last Try'

Keep your eye out for Selena Gomez before she’s gone for good.
The superstar recently revealed she’s considering retiring from music because of the public perception of her as a singer ― but she’s planning to give it “one last try.”
Despite releasing six chart-topping albums, including last year’s “Rare,” which became her third consecutive No. 1 record in the country, Gomez told Vogue in its April cover story that she’s frustrated about how her music has been received.
“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she told the magazine. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people, it still wasn’t enough.”
“I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different,” she continued. “I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”
Gomez was quick to clarify that she wasn’t speaking in absolutes. “I need to be careful,” she said, emphasizing that her current priorities are producing and giving herself a “real shot at acting.”
Gomez is expected to release her new Spanish-language EP “Revelación” on Friday, featuring singles like “De Una Vez,” “Baila Conmigo” and “Selfish Love.”
“The project is really an homage to my heritage,” she told Vogue. “A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I’ve been telling them this album was going to happen for years. But the fact that it’s coming out during this specific time is really cool.”
While music is still keeping her busy for the time being, Gomez has a slew of buzzy acting projects on the horizon.
The Disney Channel alum is currently filming her new Hulu series, “Only Murders in the Building,” alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, who praised her performance as “rich and adult” in the Vogue profile.
Next, Gomez will play pioneering mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado, who in 2018 became the first openly gay woman to scale the Seven Summits, in the upcoming film “In the Shadow of the Mountain.”
“I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do,” Gomez told Vogue. “The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.”