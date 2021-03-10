Selena Gomez Says She Might Retire From Music After She Gives It 'One Last Try'

Gomez is expected to release her new Spanish-language EP “Revelación” on Friday, featuring singles like “De Una Vez,” “Baila Conmigo” and “Selfish Love.”

“The project is really an homage to my heritage,” she told Vogue. “A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I’ve been telling them this album was going to happen for years. But the fact that it’s coming out during this specific time is really cool.”

While music is still keeping her busy for the time being, Gomez has a slew of buzzy acting projects on the horizon.

The Disney Channel alum is currently filming her new Hulu series, “Only Murders in the Building,” alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, who praised her performance as “rich and adult” in the Vogue profile.

Next, Gomez will play pioneering mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado, who in 2018 became the first openly gay woman to scale the Seven Summits, in the upcoming film “In the Shadow of the Mountain.”

“I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do,” Gomez told Vogue. “The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.”