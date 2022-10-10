Selena Gomez Says She's 'Grateful To Be Alive' In Emotional Trailer For New Documentary

Selena Gomez is putting her mental health front and center in her new Apple TV+ documentary.

On Monday, the “Only Murders in the Building” star acknowledged World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10) by unveiling a trailer for “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.” According to press notes, the documentary follows the actor and singer’s “six-year journey into a new light” and is set to be released Nov. 4.

At one point in the trailer, an emotional Gomez proclaims she’s “grateful to be alive,” before opening up about her insecurities.

“My whole life, since I was a kid, I’ve been working,” she says. “And I don’t want to be, like, super famous. But I do know that if I’m here, I have to use that for good.”

Later, she adds, “Clearly I’m still here to use whatever I have to help someone else.”

Watch the trailer for “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” below.

Gomez revealed in 2020 that she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Since then, she’s become an outspoken mental health advocate.

“It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part,” Gomez told “Good Morning America” in April, when speaking about her diagnosis.

She also attributed another major lifestyle change ― staying offline ― as having been critical to her improved morale.

“I haven’t been on the internet in 4 1/2 years,” she said. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is directed by Alek Keshishian, who previously worked with Gomez on the video for her 2015 single “Hands to Myself.”