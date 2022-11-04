Selena Gomez has an adorable nickname for her new kidney — and it’s inspired by a sketch comedy show about a certain U.S. city.

In a conversation with Rolling Stone for its Nov. 3 issue, the actor and singer told the outlet about the kidney she received in 2017, adding: “I named it after Fred Armisen because I love ‘Portlandia.’”

She added, “I’ve never met him, but I’m secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, ‘That’s weird.’”

In 2011, Armisen and musician Carrie Brownstein created the IFC comedy series that parodies life in Portland, Oregon. He has yet to respond publicly to Gomez’s revelation.

Gomez has never shied away from discussing her severe illness due to complications from lupus, an autoimmune disease she has lived with for years.

In 2015, she went public with her lupus diagnosis and shared that she’d undergone chemotherapy to treat the disease.

Two years later, she underwent a kidney transplant with an organ from her friend, actor Francia Raisa.

During the procedure, Gomez experienced emergency complications that led surgeons to remove a femoral vein from her leg and construct a new artery to support Raisa’s kidney, which left scarring.

In 2020, Gomez proudly showed off one of her kidney transplant scars in a photo posted to Instagram.

Posing in a sky-blue bathing suit, she captioned the post: “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up.”

“Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through ... and I’m proud of that,” she added.

The former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star’s documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” which centers on her difficult health journey, was released Friday on Apple TV+.