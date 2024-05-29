LOADING ERROR LOADING

Selena Gomez had thought about being a single mom before she got into a relationship with now-boyfriend Benny Blanco.

In an interview for Time magazine’s TIME 100 issue, the singer, actor and beauty mogul explained how she came to terms with being single and was even ready to adopt a child so she could start a family on her own.

Advertisement

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” she explained. “A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone. Then I kind of accepted it.”

The 31-year-old revealed how she “came up with [her] plan” to adopt at the age of 35 if she hadn’t met her match by then.

As it turned out, though, fate had something else in mind.

Last year, Gomez’s relationship with Blanco, a music producer, blossomed from friendship to romance, and now the couple are thinking about what their future together will look like.

During a recent stop by “The Howard Stern Show,” Blanco, born Benjamin Levin, said that he and Gomez talk often about next steps like marriage and kids.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez attends the Cannes Film Festival on May 19. In a new interview, she told Time magazine about having a "plan" to adopt solo if she hadn't met anyone by age 35. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

He told Stern that having children with the “Only Murders in the Building” star was “a topic of conversation to me every day.”

“That’s my next goal, to check the box,” he explained. “I take everything a day at a time and I just know that when I look at her, I just say, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’ That’s what I always say to her.”

In her interview with Time, Gomez said she initially thought of Blanco, one of her longtime musical collaborators, as just a pal, until she figured out she’d already fallen for him.

Having realized she actually had a crush on Blanco after he tried to introduce her to one of his friends at a party, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer said: “It just happens when you least expect it.”

Advertisement