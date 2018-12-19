Selena Gomez Emerges 2 Months After Seeking Treatment For Breakdown

Selena Gomez arrives at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3 in July. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Selena Gomez has re-emerged into public life more than two months after reportedly seeking treatment for an emotional breakdown.

The first pictures of the “Wolves” singer have made the internet rounds with Gomez apparently enjoying a ski vacation with close friends in Big Bear, California.

Advertisement

Actress Bailee Madison and Connar Franklin posted a series of photos to Instagram of the 26-year-old looking happy, healthy and wearing a Reputation sweatshirt from bestie Taylor Swift’s recent tour.

“She’s feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy,” an unnamed source told People about Gomez. “She’s spending time with friends and family.”

After undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017 amid her ongoing battle with Lupus, Gomez was hospitalized twice due to a low white blood cell count.

Health issues “threw Selena into a downward emotional spiral,” according to TMZ at the time, and resulted in a panic attack during her hospital stay. She entered an East Coast facility to seek treatment for mental health issues shortly after.

Advertisement

Gomez is reportedly undergoing dialectical behavior therapy, People reported, which is a form of psychotherapy that aims to change thought patterns surrounding negative thinking and behavior.

The former Disney Channel star has been open about her mental health struggles, taking an extended career break in 2017 to address depression and anxiety stemming from the lupus diagnosis, only to return to the spotlight months later with a new mindset.

“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in February. “There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.”