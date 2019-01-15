Selena Gomez Returns To Social Media With A Message Of Hope

Singer Selena Gomez, troubled by emotional problems after recurring complications from her kidney transplant, returned to social media on Monday with a self-affirming message of hope.
“I am proud of the person I am becoming,” she wrote.
The “Same Old Love” singer had not posted on Instagram since Sept. 23, when she announced she would take a break. A short time later she was admitted into a mental health facility after a reported “breakdown” that followed her second visit to a hospital for a low white blood cell count. The 26-year-old performer, who has lupus, received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa in the summer of 2017.
Gomez struck an optimistic tone in her note Monday, accompanied by three black-and-white snaps of the former Disney star.
Gomez was spotted on a ski vacation in December and was photographed earlier this month with pal Taylor Swift.