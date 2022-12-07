It seems that comedian Fred Armisen was thrilled to find out that Selena Gomez had named her new kidney after him.

Last month, in a conversation with Rolling Stone, the actor and singer told the outlet that in order to cope with her 2017 kidney transplant, she had named her new body part after Armisen “because I love ‘Portlandia.’”

Advertisement

The IFC sketch comedy show, which parodies life in Portland, Oregon, first aired in 2011.

Gomez gushed to Rolling Stone that although she had never met the “Saturday Night Live” alum, she was “secretly hoping” he would find out about her unique tribute to him.

Just a month later, her wish materialized with a sweet response from Armisen.

During Monday night’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Gomez told Fallon that the comedian had “sent me flowers.”

“I was so excited,” she added.

Over the years, Gomez has been vocal about her severe illness due to complications from lupus, an autoimmune disease.

Advertisement

In 2015, she went public with her lupus diagnosis and shared that she’d undergone chemotherapy to treat the disease.

Two years later, she underwent a kidney transplant with an organ from her friend, actor Francia Raisa.

During the procedure, Gomez experienced emergency complications that led surgeons to remove a femoral vein from her leg and construct a new artery to support Raisa’s kidney. The surgery left significant scarring.

Last month, the former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star released a documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” on Apple TV+, which details her difficult health journey.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light,” the film’s official synopsis reads.