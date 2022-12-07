What's Hot

Andy Biggs Is Running For House Speaker Against Kevin McCarthy

Kimmel Catches Amazing Detail Of Bible Trump Swore On To Defend Constitution

Kirstie Alley Said More Than Once That John Travolta Was The Love Of Her Life

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Rule Red Carpet Just Days Before Netflix Series Drops

GOP 'Vultures' Use Herschel Walker’s Campaign To Line Their Own Pockets

Jan. 6 Committee Says It Will Make Criminal Referrals To The Justice Department

I Cut Off My Arm Last Year And It Was The Best Decision I've Ever Made

Mitch McConnell Imperils Marijuana Banking Reform

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Trolls Who Called Her 'Ugly' With The Best Response

This Drama About Friendship Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Hertz To Pay $168 Million To Settle Hundreds Of Car Theft Disputes

Warnock, Walker In Tight Race In Georgia Senate Runoff

Entertainment
Selena Gomezfred armisen

Selena Gomez Shares Fred Armisen's Adorable Reaction After She Named Her Kidney After Him

The singer first revealed last month that she had affectionately named her new organ after the “Saturday Night Live” alum.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

It seems that comedian Fred Armisen was thrilled to find out that Selena Gomez had named her new kidney after him.

Last month, in a conversation with Rolling Stone, the actor and singer told the outlet that in order to cope with her 2017 kidney transplant, she had named her new body part after Armisen “because I love ‘Portlandia.’”

The IFC sketch comedy show, which parodies life in Portland, Oregon, first aired in 2011.

Gomez gushed to Rolling Stone that although she had never met the “Saturday Night Live” alum, she was “secretly hoping” he would find out about her unique tribute to him.

Just a month later, her wish materialized with a sweet response from Armisen.

During Monday night’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Gomez told Fallon that the comedian had “sent me flowers.”

“I was so excited,” she added.

Over the years, Gomez has been vocal about her severe illness due to complications from lupus, an autoimmune disease.

In 2015, she went public with her lupus diagnosis and shared that she’d undergone chemotherapy to treat the disease.

Two years later, she underwent a kidney transplant with an organ from her friend, actor Francia Raisa.

During the procedure, Gomez experienced emergency complications that led surgeons to remove a femoral vein from her leg and construct a new artery to support Raisa’s kidney. The surgery left significant scarring.

Last month, the former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star released a documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” on Apple TV+, which details her difficult health journey.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community