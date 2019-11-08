Selena Gomez Totally Twins With Little Sister At Adorable 'Frozen 2' Premiere

Selena Gomez has iced out the competition.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer brought her little sister Gracie Teefey to the Hollywood premiere of “Frozen 2” on Thursday, and there’s no doubt now that she’s the best big sister outside of Arendelle.

The two walked the red carpet together in gorgeous matching ensembles from Marc Jacobs. They wore long-sleeved, flower-printed white prairie dresses and matching black belts.

Over the dresses, the two donned floor-length, feathered and glittery gray capes (despite the temps being in the 60s in Los Angeles) to complete their wintry looks.

“Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!” Gomez posted on her Instagram account alongside a slideshow of adorable photos.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Gracie Teefey and Selena Gomez attend the premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" on Nov. 7 in Hollywood, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Posing with a few characters from the movie.

“Frozen 2” stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad also walked the carpet alongside Gomez and her sister.

Michael Tran via Getty Images A full-length view of the sisters' matching outfits.

In recent weeks, Gomez has been on a whirlwind press tour in support of her two new singles, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.”

Fans are convinced that “Lose You to Love Me” is about Gomez’s breakup with her ex, Justin Bieber. She spoke about getting out of a “toxic” relationship two years ago (around the time she split with Bieber) on the “Zach Sang Show” last month.

“You’re in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time and I think that can just be just a little toxic,” Gomez said.

“You have this co-dependency that you think is love and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other that you think, ‘Oh, that’s love,’ or fighting or doing all this stuff, ‘Oh, that’s love,’ and I believed that for a long time.”