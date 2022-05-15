'Looking For Love' Host Selena Gomez Shuts Down 'SNL' Suitors

Hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time, singer actor Selena Gomez announced in her monologue she was single and wanted to mingle — but ended up mooning over a dinosaur.

Gomez, who starting her acting career at the age of 7 with the big purple dino Barney, is now in the Hulu series “Only Murders.”

“I was so honored to work with [series co-stars] Steve Martin and Martin Short, especially after I googled them to find out who they were,” Gomez deadpanned.

She was serious, she explained, about finding love on the program.

“Emma Stone met her husband here ... Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and Pete [Davidson] and … Machine Gun Kelly,” she goofed.

But she quickly turned down instant offers from Kyle Mooney, James Austin Johnson and Punkie Johnson (though Punkie was “kind of a vibe,” Gomez noted). “Let’s see how the afterparty goes,” she added hopefully.

That’s when she led the audience in a song from one of her first, very big, loves: “I love you, you love me, we’re a happy family.”

