Selena Gomez Hitting Pause On Social Media Following Hailey Bieber Controversy

Selena Gomez announced that she’s taking a social media break following drama involving Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner over the past week.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star has taken several social media breaks over the years, citing her mental health needs.

Gomez, who has quieted critics for their body-shaming remarks in recent weeks, revealed her plan for a break via TikTok Live on Thursday.

“I’m very happy, I’m so blessed, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier. I’m good,” Gomez said.

“I love the way I am, I don’t care, I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly and I’m 30, I’m too old for this.”

Gomez added that she looks to be back “sooner than later.”

Gomez’s announcement comes after a TikTok user alleged that Bieber and Jenner mocked Gomez following the “Only Murders in the Building” star’s video where she revealed that she “accidentally laminated her brows too much.”

Jenner, who was recently dethroned by Gomez as Instagram’s most-followed woman, denied the allegations while Gomez wrote that she was a “fan of Kylie.”

Gomez, who used to date Bieber’s pop star husband Justin, later commented on a resurfaced clip of the model who pretended to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift’s name.

The TikTok user’s clip, which comes from an episode of Bieber’s “Drop the Mic” show with Method Man, features text that appears to refer to Bieber as a “Bully” and a “mean girl.”

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” wrote Gomez on Thursday.

Gomez also commented on other TikToks including one with a remark about the actor seeing her ex marry Bieber and one about “mean girl” bullying, Elle noted.

The drama comes just months after Gomez and Bieber posed for a photo at the Academy Museum Gala that appeared to signal that any possible beef between the two was in the rear view mirror.

Bieber, during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, said that she has “no drama personally” with Gomez.