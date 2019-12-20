Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Gomez attends the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez leaked her own worst headline this week.

The singer didn’t hold back telling a story about when she just couldn’t hold it in anymore during a chat with the British radio station KISS FM UK earlier this week.

During the interview, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer played a game called “Liar, Liar.” For the segment, Gomez was tasked with telling two false stories and one true tale, and it was up to the radio hosts to figure out which one was a lie.

“Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl and there was so much traffic. I was very uncomfortable, let’s say, down there,” Gomez said in her first of three stories.

“So I will say that it was the first time that I had maybe soiled my pants a bit,” she said, as the hosts bursts out laughing.

But that didn’t stop her from attending the concert. She still went, pee pants and all.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Gomez attend the 58th Grammy Awards on Feb. 15, 2016 in Los Angeles.

“I was that excited, but I didn’t want to leave,” she added. “So I kind of just went, ‘All right, I’ll put a little sweater on the bottom of me,’ to kinda just [make] it through the concert.”

After the hosts figured out that Gomez’s crazy story was indeed true, the singer confessed she’d never revealed the story before.

“Okay, just so you know, I’ve never told anyone that,” Gomez said while laughing and falling slightly sideways. “I can’t wait to see the headlines on this one.”

When trying to gauge Sheeran’s inevitable reaction, Gomez said that the singer is “probably like, ‘That’s fine. Good for her.’”

We’re just “Thinking Out Loud” here, but that sounds like the “Perfect” story to share with Sheeran.