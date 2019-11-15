Selena Gomez, Halsey And Others Support Taylor Swift Amid Music Rights Controversy

After a public call for support, fans and celebrity friends of Taylor Swift are coming out in droves to back the pop star amid drama over the rights to her music.
The singer shared a candid post on her social media platforms Thursday night slamming ex-label boss Scott Borchetta and music manager Scooter Braun, claiming they were preventing her from performing a medley of her songs at the American Music Awards. Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group, the record label that owns Swift’s music from her debut album up to 2017′s “Reputation,” in a controversial $300 million deal.
Swift asserted in her posts that the men told her she could not perform old songs on television “because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.” Swift, who is slated to receive the Artist of the Decade award at the Nov. 24 show, also claimed that Borchetta and Braun have barred a Netflix documentary in the works about Swift’s life from using her older music and performance footage.
Big Machine denied the singer’s allegations in a statement issued Friday, telling Swift the “narrative you have created does not exist” and claiming she owes the label “millions of dollars and multiple assets.”
In response to Swift’s post, hashtags like #IStandWithTaylor and #FreeTaylor trended worldwide on social media and she was flooded with support.
Selena Gomez posted a long note on her Instagram story, explaining how “sick and extremely angry” she is about Swift’s dilemma. Gomez accused Braun and Borchetta of robbing and crushing “one of our best song writers of our time.”
Halsey also shared a note on her Instagram story, calling Braun and Borchetta’s alleged behavior “punishment” and that they’re barking up the wrong tree.
She also posted a video of herself singing Swift’s 2010 hit “Mean.”
Here’s what other celebs and fans have had to say about the ordeal: