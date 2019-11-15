Selena Gomez, Halsey And Others Support Taylor Swift Amid Music Rights Controversy

Swift asserted in her posts that the men told her she could not perform old songs on television “because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.” Swift, who is slated to receive the Artist of the Decade award at the Nov. 24 show, also claimed that Borchetta and Braun have barred a Netflix documentary in the works about Swift’s life from using her older music and performance footage.

Big Machine denied the singer’s allegations in a statement issued Friday, telling Swift the “narrative you have created does not exist” and claiming she owes the label “millions of dollars and multiple assets.”

In response to Swift’s post, hashtags like #IStandWithTaylor and #FreeTaylor trended worldwide on social media and she was flooded with support.

Selena Gomez posted a long note on her Instagram story, explaining how “sick and extremely angry” she is about Swift’s dilemma. Gomez accused Braun and Borchetta of robbing and crushing “one of our best song writers of our time.”