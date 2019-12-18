Selena Gomez Explains Why Taylor Swift Cried Watching Her New Music Videos

Selena Gomez got an emotional reaction out of Taylor Swift while playing her new music for her best friend and her family.

The 27-year-old singer told KISS FM UK on Tuesday that previewing her videos “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” was one of the “coolest experiences” she’s had with her friend of over a decade.

“She played it and her and her mom just started crying, like just tears and tears. And all of the sudden it stopped,” Gomez said. “It’s gonna make me cry thinking about it, because it wasn’t just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her, it was just that they had been on that journey with me, intimately.”

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Gomez and Swift arrive at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2016.

The singer has gone through a lot the past couple of years, to say the least. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer got a kidney transplant amid her ongoing battle with lupus, ended things with her on-and-off love, Justin Bieber, spoke candidly about her struggles with anxiety and depression and so much more.

“They were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life, and it not involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos, it felt like I had a huge sigh of relief,” Gomez added.

“And to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet,” the singer said. “It’s like an older sister and an aunt. It felt great to have people I love see it as that.”

Gomez previously shared a similar story about playing her new music for Swift and the singer’s parents in October, during an interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe.

“Taylor] was frustrated when I was frustrated, she was sad when I was sad, but more than anything, my friends stood by my side. When I think they visibly saw me in so much pain, they didn’t want it for me, but they ― sorry ― they never stopped loving me,” the actor said, tearing up.

Many fans are convinced that Gomez’s new song, “Lose You to Love Me,” is about her split with Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Baldwin. She’s said, however, that the songs are about “many things that have happened in my life.”