Look at her now.

Selena Gomez showed off her newest tattoo in a collection of photos on Instagram Sunday, just before kicking off the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer got a pair of prayer hands holding rosary beads inked on her thigh by Bang Bang Tattoo, whom she tagged in the post.

Just two weeks ago, the 27-year-old added a tat with her friend and fellow artist Julia Michaels. The two got matching arrows.

“It’s tatted,” Gomez wrote of the earlier ink on an Instagram story. “My arrow points to you forever.”

While fans liked Gomez’s newest tattoo, loyal Selenators were busy Sunday night sticking up for her after the singer performed a medley of her latest hits at the AMAs. It was the first time she had performed on live TV since 2017.

Critics accused Gomez of singing off-key, while E! News reported that the artist had a panic attack just before the show.

“Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself,” an anonymous source told the outlet.

Whatever happened, Gomez didn’t show it as she thanked her fans for sticking by her after the performance.

“Feels good to be back,” she wrote in an Instagram post, which also had photos of her neon green red carpet look. “Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter.”

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Selena Gomez walks the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.