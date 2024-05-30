Selena Gomez Says She's Not Certain About Touring In Future: 'Emotionally Draining'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Selena Gomez isn’t certain she’ll tour again, revealing that she’s “50-50” about hitting the road in the future.

The singer, in a recent interview with Time magazine, gave her two cents on performing as she marks roughly eight years since her last tour.

“Nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together,” she said. “It is very emotionally draining for me. And then you realize you’re just surrounded by a bunch of people that you’re paying.”

Gomez cancelled her Revival Tour — which made stops in North America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand — in 2016 after experiencing anxiety and depression as a result of lupus, an autoimmune disease.

The singer, who has been open about managing her lupus over the years, had also canceled dates on her Stars Dance Tour, explaining later that the decision was due to her dealing with side effects from the disease.

Gomez, one of the stars of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” suggested that she may step aside from her music career in an interview on the “SmartLess” podcast earlier this year.

“The older I get, the more I’m kind of like, ‘I would like to find something to just settle on,’” she said. “I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting.”

She told hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes that she’s “going to want to chill” at some point in her career because she’s “tired.”