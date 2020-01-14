35 Relatable Tweets About Self-Care From Parents

It’s important for everyone to practice self-care. But when you’re a parent responsible for keeping small humans alive, it’s hard to find the time (or even the space).
As a result, self-care for parents often looks a little different from the typical image of serene meditation, scented candles and spa days. We’ve rounded up 35 relatable tweets about what self-care means for parents. Enjoy!
Yes, I sure did let my 3yo eat a popsicle at 7:53am so that I could drink my coffee in peace. It’s called self-care.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) November 2, 2019
Friend without kids:— Some Boys' Mother (@someboysmother) April 6, 2019
And then facials obviously, just great self care, ya know?
Me: Sometimes I hold my face over the mac & cheese steam to clear my pores so, yeah I get it.
Finally the kid is asleep. Time for some self care. You know what i’m going to do?— Daddy’s Digest (@daddysdigest) May 6, 2019
*falls asleep*
Practiced self care by getting a deep tissue massage by a licensed masseur*— Marissa ✋🏼🌸 (@michimama75) April 15, 2019
*my toddler climbing on my back and digging her knees into my shoulders.
I practice self care by letting my husband watch the kids. As I sit in the tub, 90’s music blasting, a bottle of wine, and I drink every time I hear someone yell, “Mom!”— Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) April 30, 2019
Great ways for parents to get self care:— Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) December 5, 2019
- Get a massage
-Read a book
- Eat Twinkies for dinner
-Play super loud metal and mosh in the living room
-Make voodoo dolls of your enemies
-Stand on your neighbors’ lawns dressed as a murderous clown
My 2-year-old is better at self-care than I am. pic.twitter.com/3c9MXtZHX8— La Guardia Cross (@LaGuardiaCross) August 19, 2019
Welcome To Parenthood: Screen Time on the toilet with a locked bathroom door is now your Self Care.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) January 9, 2019
Self care essentials:— Healthy Living for Hot Messes (@HLFHM) June 5, 2018
-hobbies
-quiet time
-adequate sleep
-muzzles for your family
-tranq darts for your neighbors
-an entire cheesecake
-a crown made of dollar bills
-a kitten dispenser
-5 miles between you and anyone else
-scented candles
5-year-old: *sneezes three times in a row* Bless me.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 19, 2019
I need that kind of self-care in my life.
Practice self-care by not looking directly at your haggard image in the Target self-checkout camera.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) September 5, 2019
[Self-Care, after kids]— TheBabyLady (@thebabylady7) August 21, 2018
•Bathing (kids screaming)
•Makeup (kids screaming)
•Reading (kids screaming)
•Rest (hahaha, kids screaming)
Moral: If you tell a mom she just needs to focus on herself, also offer to watch the kids
Practice self care like a toddler:— ☕️MacgyveringMom22🍷 (@MacgyveringM22) November 2, 2019
Do whatever tf you want, say whatever tf you want, wear whatever tf you want, and when someone challenges you on this, throw yourself to the ground, Scarlet O’Hara style, and unapologetically demand treats
When you have kids, sitting on your butt watching TV at the end of the day even though you still have 8 million things to do, isn’t lazy. It’s called self-care. It’s prioritizing your sanity. It’s being good to yourself so you can be better for your kids.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) February 11, 2019
Sometimes, self care is opening snacks you haven’t paid for yet at @Target before your toddler loses her sh*t!— Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) December 6, 2019
Hello, my name is Mary. I enjoy slow, expensive walks through Target and pissing off my kids so they stomp to their rooms and leave me alone. Call it what you will, I just call it self care.— Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) August 4, 2019
I write to-do lists of things I've already done and then cross them off with colorful pens to help give myself a sense of accomplishment and you're welcome to use this brand of self-care in your own life— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) August 30, 2018
Actually I CAN serve my kids chicken fingers and fries for lunch and dinner it’s called self care Susan look it up— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) December 13, 2019
I usually let my hair air dry or put it in a Mom bun.— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) February 19, 2019
Today I was brushing my hair and 4 said, “What’s that!? Momma, what are you doing!?”
So...apparently my self-care is so shocking it’s scary.
Good stuff, good stuff, my ego was getting out of control anyway.
The twins have been force feeding me Cheetos while laughing hysterically for the past 5 minutes and this is exactly the type of self care I’ve been needing in my life.— ☕️MacgyveringMom22🍷 (@MacgyveringM22) February 17, 2019
Him: you should practice self care, maybe go to the spa, get a facial.— Fossilized Tree Resin (@Jamberee13) June 18, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/8IINQGbZjH
Sometimes self-care looks like locking yourself inside your own bedroom while your kids destroy the house.— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) June 26, 2018
Ordering pizza is a form of self care— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) October 8, 2019
Tonight I shall have emotional support pizza
My version of self-care is giving myself a mini steam facial when I strain pasta over the sink.— SpacedMom (@copymama) November 21, 2019
[desperately brainstorming a new year resolution that is self care but also realistically sustainable]— Ash (an female) ⚪️ (@adult_mom) January 2, 2020
*googles “is crying good for your skin”*
Sometimes self-care looks like faking your own death.— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) October 19, 2018
It’s hard not to sound a little pathetic when taking the long way home so you can eat honey BBQ wings and listen to classical music alone is your self care now.— Mommed Real Hard isn’t really here anymore (@MommedRealHard) August 25, 2019
I just ate back to back to back popsicles. Is this self care?— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 23, 2019
Sometimes “self care” means telling your kids there aren’t any treats when you know damn well there are treats and you’re going to eat them after everyone goes to sleep.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) February 22, 2019
Sure, sometimes true self-care involves boring adult stuff like organizing your filing cabinet and checking your blood pressure, but can we also agree that sometimes it just looks like a basic girl drinking Starbucks, getting a pedicure, and eating a full-size Toblerone?— The Mom at Law® (@TheMomAtLaw) July 10, 2018
Me: *Practices self-care*— Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) November 5, 2019
The next day....
Grizzled Detective: What we got here?
Rookie Cop: Looks like she choked to death trying to eat an entire box of Twinkies, sir.
Stop giving me ideas for self care, I have plenty. Instead, give me an idea about where I’m supposed to find the time for this self care.— Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) October 15, 2019
Rolling up slices of salami and prosciutto and provolone and calling it your little Italian burrito is self-care I checked— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) October 17, 2019
Me: *googling self care tips*— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) September 12, 2018
Siri: *reports my phone stolen*
A new mom asked “What do you do for self care?”— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) August 4, 2019
I just laughed and laughed, “Oh sweetheart, that’s not a real thing”
