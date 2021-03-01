Parenting

Funny Tweets That Sum Up Self-Care For Parents

"By self care, I assume you mean kicking my family out of the house."

The term “self-care” tends to evoke images of bubble baths, scented candles, long walks and restorative meditations. But it looks a little bit different for parents.

The funny child-rearers of Twitter have shared their approaches to self-care, from hiding in attics to drinking champagne for breakfast. In honor of their ... creativity, we’ve rounded up 30 tweets that sum up self-care for parents. Enjoy!

