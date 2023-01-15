12 Self-Care Goods That You Can Get At Anthropologie

Anthropologie Ceramic mug from Anthropologie

In 2022, a full seven in 10 adults reported that they had experienced health impacts due to stress. Clearly it’s time for a collective self-care moment.

Doing something to preserve your mental health looks different for everyone; you get to decide what works best for you. If you need some inspo, we rounded up a list of self-care enhancers from Anthropologie.

Advertisement

Admit it — the boho retailer is already your go-to for gift-shopping, so why not show yourself some love with some of the store’s most thoughtful goods?

From pretty kimonos to antioxidant-rich face masks, everything on the list ahead can be folded into a self-care ritual. (Or it just might inspire a whole new one.)