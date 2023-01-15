Shoppingself caregiftsanthropologie

12 Self-Care Goods That You Can Get At Anthropologie

Everything you need for a stress-free 2023.

In 2022, a full seven in 10 adults reported that they had experienced health impacts due to stress. Clearly it’s time for a collective self-care moment.

Doing something to preserve your mental health looks different for everyone; you get to decide what works best for you. If you need some inspo, we rounded up a list of self-care enhancers from Anthropologie.

Admit it — the boho retailer is already your go-to for gift-shopping, so why not show yourself some love with some of the store’s most thoughtful goods?

From pretty kimonos to antioxidant-rich face masks, everything on the list ahead can be folded into a self-care ritual. (Or it just might inspire a whole new one.)

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie floral sleep kimono
Adorning yourself in a kimono for the sole purpose of feeling luxe while watching TV and eating takeout radiates lucky girl vibes. You’ll feel like a boho goddess in this floor-length floral print one.
$118 at Anthropologie
2
Anthropologie
Set of four hammered coupe glasses
Whether you’re sipping on a zero-proof spirit or something boozy, pretty glassware will elevate the experience. Getting one of these gold-rimmed glasses out at the end of the day will signal that you’re about to have some me-time.
$56 at Anthropologie
3
Anthropologie
Patchology Served Chilled Rosé sheet mask
A self-care moment that will leave you both feeling and looking refreshed? Done. This face mask contains antioxidants (sourced from strawberries) and resveratrol, a specific type of antioxidant found in grapes that’s linked to reducing skin inflammation. It just may be the perfect weekly antidote to your Sunday scaries.
$8 at Anthropologie
4
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Volcano Mercury glass jar candle
What is it about a candle that makes it so synonymous with self-care? Light one during a bath or shower, in the morning while you go through your skincare routine or after you're done cleaning your home — whenever you want to upgrade an otherwise mundane activity, a mood-setting scented candle can help. This Capri Blue candle is a cult favorite.
$36 at Anthropologie
5
Anthropologie
Heart-stamped ceramic mug
If self-care to you means savoring a cup of coffee, tea, or oat milk latte — maybe even while curled up with a book — a special mug will elevate the experience. This ceramic mug, made in South Africa, is both microwave and dishwasher safe. (Because honestly, nothing ruins a self-care moment more than having to do the dishes.)
$32 at Anthropologie
6
Anthropologie
The Astrological Self-Care Journal
Let the stars be your self-care guide with this astrological journal, which offers prompts and room to reflect. It will help you connect with yourself in a whole new way.
$16.99 at Anthropologie
7
Anthropologie
“Half-Baked Harvest Cookbook” by Teighan Gerard
Sometimes, the chopping, mixing, and whisking that cooking requires can feel really therapeutic. It engages all your senses — including taste, of course. Tieghan Gerard’s “Half-Baked Harvest Cookbook” is full of 100 nourishing recipes and is perfect for both newbie and experienced home cooks.
$29.99 at Anthropologie
8
Anthropologie
Sunday Citizen crystal meditation cushion
The benefits of meditation are almost too numerous to count. This meditation cushion is made with real amethysts and quartz but the outer fabric is so comfy you’d never know you were sitting on rocks.
$85 at Anthropologie
9
Anthropologie
Soap Cherie bubble bath
Made with magnolia flowers and jojoba oil, this bubble bath soap offers some potentially soothing aromas in humorous, cheeky packaging. It also contains vitamin E, which promises to leave your skin feeling super soft.
$32 at Anthropologie
10
Anthropologie
Pure Enrichment neck and shoulder heating pad
If you spend the majority of the day at a computer, there’s a very good chance that you need to show your neck and shoulders some love. Wind-down with this heating pad draped over you and help your muscles relax.
$35 at Anthropologie
11
Anthropologie
Fresh assorted eucalyptus bunch
If you've ever smelled eucalyptus, you know how calming and refreshing the the minty, woodsy aroma can be. If you want to grab a whole bunch to have the scent wafting through your home, you actually can. Plus, how beautiful does it look?
$78 at Anthropologie
12
Anthropologie
Lauren McIntosh sleep accesories set
You know what’s really beneficial for mental health? Sleep. Turn your bedtime into an aesthetic ritual with this set, which comes with a sleep mask and scrunchie. Is it bougie? Yes. It is necessary? That’s debatable, but it sure will look pretty on your nightstand.
$28 at Anthropologie

