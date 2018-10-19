20 Self-Care Gifts For All Of The Tired Feminists In Your Life

It’s been a long, hard year. Give the exhausted feminists in your life the gift of self care this holiday season.
From your patriarchy-smashing BFF who’s still resisting, to the book-loving feminist who’s burned out, we’ve found some reinvigorating and refreshing self-care gifts for all of the exhausted feminists who give a damn.
Below, 20 of our favorite self-care gifts for the tired feminists who need a pick-me-up:
1
Nayyirah Sleep Mask
Etsy // WokeBrownFeminist
2
"Don't Read The Comments" Mug
Etsy // strangekindofgrownup
3
TheraBox - Self Care Subscription Box
CrateJoy
4
"1000% Done" Pin
Etsy // LittleStarThings
5
Retractable "Stay Positive" Charger
Bando
6
"She Came. She Saw" She F*cking Voted" Tote
Wildfang
7
Etsy // LindsayLucasCandles
8
Good Friend's Advice Zine
Etsy // LubaDalu
9
Unbound Bean Vibe
Unbound
10
"I Cry At Work" Tee
Bando
11
Small Benus Earrings
Unbound
12
"She Came. She Saw" Sign
Wildfang
13
"Strong Female Lead" Tee
Bando
14
"Going Places" Mobile Charger
Bando
15
Resist Bottle Opener
Etsy // TiffanyTwists
16
"Forever Busy" Laptop Sleeve
Bando
17
"I Think I Can" Mug
Etsy // SweatyWisdom
18
"I Am Very Busy" 2019 Planner
Bando
19
A New Plant
Bouqs
20
"I Really Care" Hood
Wildfang
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.