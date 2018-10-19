20 Self-Care Gifts For All Of The Tired Feminists In Your Life

It’s been a long, hard year. Give the exhausted feminists in your life the gift of self care this holiday season.

From your patriarchy-smashing BFF who’s still resisting, to the book-loving feminist who’s burned out, we’ve found some reinvigorating and refreshing self-care gifts for all of the exhausted feminists who give a damn.

Below, 20 of our favorite self-care gifts for the tired feminists who need a pick-me-up: