20 Self-Care Gifts For All Of The Tired Feminists In Your Life

"All the women in me are tired."
By Brittany Nims
10/19/2018 02:16pm ET

It’s been a long, hard year. Give the exhausted feminists in your life the gift of self care this holiday season.

From your patriarchy-smashing BFF who’s still resisting, to the book-loving feminist who’s burned out, we’ve found some reinvigorating and refreshing self-care gifts for all of the exhausted feminists who give a damn.

Below, 20 of our favorite self-care gifts for the tired feminists who need a pick-me-up:

1
Nayyirah Sleep Mask
Etsy // WokeBrownFeminist
Get it on Etsy, $7.
2
"Don't Read The Comments" Mug
Etsy // strangekindofgrownup
Get it on Etsy, $15.
3
TheraBox - Self Care Subscription Box
CrateJoy
Get it at CrateJoy, $35/month.
4
"1000% Done" Pin
Etsy // LittleStarThings
Get it on Etsy, $11.
5
Retractable "Stay Positive" Charger
Bando
Get it at Ban.do, $30.
6
"She Came. She Saw" She F*cking Voted" Tote
Wildfang
Get it at Wildfang, $16.
7
Etsy // LindsayLucasCandles
a
8
Good Friend's Advice Zine
Etsy // LubaDalu
Get it on Etsy, $6.
9
Unbound Bean Vibe
Unbound
Get it at Unbound, $36.
10
"I Cry At Work" Tee
Bando
Get it at Ban.do, $36.
11
Small Benus Earrings
Unbound
Get them at Unbound, $22.
12
"She Came. She Saw" Sign
Wildfang
Get it at Wildfang, $25.
13
"Strong Female Lead" Tee
Bando
Get it at Ban.do, $38.
14
"Going Places" Mobile Charger
Bando
Get it at Ban.do, $35.
15
Resist Bottle Opener
Etsy // TiffanyTwists
Get it on Etsy, $30.
16
"Forever Busy" Laptop Sleeve
Bando
Get it at Ban.do, $30.
17
"I Think I Can" Mug
Etsy // SweatyWisdom
Get it on Etsy, $16.
18
"I Am Very Busy" 2019 Planner
Bando
Get it at Ban.do , $28.
19
A New Plant
Bouqs
Bouqs now sends plants, too. Get on at Bouqs with $9 shipping nationwide.
20
"I Really Care" Hood
Wildfang
Get it at Wildfang, $60.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

