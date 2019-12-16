HuffPost Finds

10 Self-Care Gifts To Help You Relax During The Holidays

Just a reminder that self-care is not selfish.

Young woman with a mask on her face is enjoying a morning weekend.
Finding the perfect gifts for your friends and family can become your main focus during the holiday season. Long hours at work, celebrations, errand-running, baking, cooking and shopping can drain every ounce of your energy before the month of December is up.

But what about you? Are you remembering to take care of yourself this holiday season? The holiday season is often a trigger for stress and anxiety for many people, but if you’re an anxious person who really needs to relax this season, fear not.

We’ve rounded up a list of 10 luxurious self-care gifts that don’t have a luxury price tag. They also make for great last-minute gift ideas too, if you are still wondering what to buy some of the people on your list.

Take a look:

A weighted blanket
Weighted blankets are the trend to top the 2019 gift guides this year, especially for troubled sleepers. The hype has some science behind it too, because the added pressure relaxes your body and encourages deeper sleep. This cozy blanket by Brooklyn Bedding comes in two weigh options to help your body relax. (Most experts agree a weighted blanket should weigh about 10% of your body weight.) This Brooklyn Bedding version is soft, snuggly and perfect for when you’re feeling extra stressed or anxious. Get it at Brooklyn Bedding.
An at-home facial worth bragging about
If you’ve put your skin on the back burner, this Drunk Elephant mask is the remedy you need. It resurfaces the skin to fight dehydration, dullness and protect your skin from free radicals in our environment. This entire line is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging, so it’s a skin care find you can feel good about. Get it at Sephora.
Some new slippers
We all deserve a cozy pair of slippers for home. These UGG slippers are a staple for your loungewear wardrobe. Get these from Zappos.
Some CBD body oil
This Lord Jones body oil is infused with CBD and Vitamin E to promote relaxation, recover sore muscles after workouts and soothe general aches and pains. This body oil can also be used for massages and to moisturize dry skin in the winter. It’s sure to be a treat you’ll thank yourself for later. Get it at Sephora.
A planner for everything
Feeling overwhelmed by everything you need to get done now and in the new year? This Erin Condren 2020 Planner gives you the opportunity to plan your year the way you want it to be. Type-A folks will love how it promotes organization and creativity, too. They are available in a variety of options and can even be personalized and monogrammed. Get it at Erin Condren.
A stocking stuffer for yourself
The Fresh Sugar Lip Treatments are the perfect addition to any beauty regimen.With so many shades and scents out there, this “Little Dreamers Gift Set” from Sephora is the perfect gift to yourself or stocking stuffer for the beauty lover on your gift list. Get them from Sephora.
And, other CBD bath products, too
If you’re looking for a different kind of CBD self-care find, might we recommend something from American Eagle’s new CBD collection, Mood. The collection includes CBD-infused bath salts, CBD bath bombs and even CBD aromatherapy oils. Give yourself an excuse to draw a bath and relax your tired muscles and restless mind. Get them at American Eagle.
A diffuser for essential oils
If you haven’t jumped on the essential oil bandwagon yet, you might consider it if you’re feeling stressed out. This beautiful diffuser gives your space a sense of calm, and doubles as a decorative piece that’s not an eyesore. With over 5,000 reviews on Amazon, this affordable relaxation accessory is a must-have! Get it on Amazon.
A hot oil hair treatment at home
Do you know that feeling of getting your head massaged during a hair wash at the beauty salon? Well, the next best thing is this Lush hair and scalp treatment hot oil mask. Named Hair Doctor, this mask provides a weekly calming and clarifying treatment to your scalp that will make your mane sleeker than ever. Get it at Lush.
A facial roller
Face rollers have been around for many years, but only recently have made their mainstream appearance. This Jade facial roller by Herbivore "promotes lymphatic drainage," according to its product page on Sephora, to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness. At the very least, a nice jade roller is a ritualistic way to make your favorite night serums go further because your hands won’t accidentally absorb all of those precious oils. Get it at Sephora.
