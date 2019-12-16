HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Aja Koska via Getty Images Young woman with a mask on her face is enjoying a morning weekend.

Finding the perfect gifts for your friends and family can become your main focus during the holiday season. Long hours at work, celebrations, errand-running, baking, cooking and shopping can drain every ounce of your energy before the month of December is up.

But what about you? Are you remembering to take care of yourself this holiday season? The holiday season is often a trigger for stress and anxiety for many people, but if you’re an anxious person who really needs to relax this season, fear not.

We’ve rounded up a list of 10 luxurious self-care gifts that don’t have a luxury price tag. They also make for great last-minute gift ideas too, if you are still wondering what to buy some of the people on your list.