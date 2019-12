A planner for everything

Erin Condren

Feeling overwhelmed by everything you need to get done now and in the new year? This Erin Condren 2020 Planner gives you the opportunity to plan your year the way you want it to be. Type-A folks will love how it promotes organization and creativity, too. They are available in a variety of options and can even be personalized and monogrammed. Get it at Erin Condren